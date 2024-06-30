Why Georgia Football Will Win the Most National Championships This Decade
Here is why the Georgia Bulldogs should have the most national title victories during this decade
As we approach the midway point of the 2020s, many college football teams have undergone some monumental changes to their program. Some have seen generational talents, some have seen legendary coaches retire, some have joined new conferences, and some have won their first national title in decades.
The Georgia Bulldogs were one of these teams to end their national championship woes, as they won their first national title in 41 years during the 2021 college football season. They then followed their historic victory up with a 15-0 season in 2022 and became the first team of the College Football Playoff era to win back-to-back national championships.
The Bulldogs’ national championship in 2022 also put them in the lead for the most national title victories by any of the 2020s and set them up in a perfect position to be the most dominant team of the decade.
Georgia is already the overwhelming favorite to win the title this season and with head coach Kirby Smart recruiting and developing talent at the level that he does, the Dawgs’ are likely not done winning national titles.
With nearly half the decade finished and the Dawgs in the lead for national championships. The Georgia Bulldogs are in an excellent position to win the most national titles of the 2020s and become the most dominant team of the decade.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
