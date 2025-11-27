Why Georgia Should Be Confident vs Georgia Tech Tomorrow
The Georgia Bulldogs will play their final regular-season game tomorrow against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Georgia Tech will be looking to snap Georgia's eight-game win streak in the rivalry.
Last year, the Yellow Jackets came close to doing that. They held a 17-0 lead over Georgia at one point in the game, bu the Bulldogs came storming back in the second half. The game would eventually go to eight overtimes and that's when Georgia finally prevailed and ended the game. For that reason, there's a bit of an expectation for this year's game to be close as well.
However, there are several reasons why Georgia should be confident against Georgia Tech this year.
For starters, their run defense is much improved this year. Haynes King and the Georgia Tech offense rushed for 260 yards during last year's game. This year Georgia ranks fifth in the country for run defense and is allowing just 87 rushing yards per game. Last year, Georgia ranked 36th in the country and was allowing an average of 129 yards per game.
Another reason is Georgia's offense has been highly efficient this year and Georgia Tech's defense has not. They rank 77th in points allowed, 96th for rush defense, 105th for pass defense and 107th in total defense. Georgia has faced a few defenses this season they rank similarly to where Georgia Tech ranks.
Mississippi State ranks 93rd for points allowed, Tennessee ranks 84th and Kentucky ranks 71st. Georgia averaged 40 points per game against those three teams this season.
Georgia's offense as a whole this season is much improved compared to where it was this time last year. Georgia is averaging 33.7 points per game, 239.8 passing yards and 190.5 rushing yards.
The final reason why is Georgia got Georgia Tech's best last season. The Bulldogs were held scoreless for the entire first half and King had over 400 yards of total offense, yet it still wasn't enough for Georgia Tech to pull out a win.
Is it possible for King to replicate that performance this year? It's certainly possible, especially considering how well he has played this season. However, it seems more likely that Georgia as a whole won't play as poorly as they did for most of the game last year this time around.