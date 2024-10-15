Why Defeating Texas Will Be a Massive Milestone for Kirby Smart
Here is why defeating Texas will mark a major milestone for Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart.
Describing Kirby Smart's tenure as Georgia's head coach as anything other than dominant would be a massive understatement. Along with back-to-back national titles, multiple conference titles, coach of the year awards, and many other accolades. There is not a single program that the Bulldogs head coach has faced and not defeated at least once. Except for one...
The Texas Longhorns remain the only program to have faced Smart and not suffered at least one loss. Their only meeting came during the 2018 season when the Longhorns shocked the depleted Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl, leaving with a 28-21 victory.
Should Smart and the Bulldogs emerge victorious this Saturday, the Bulldogs' head coach will have avenged his previous loss to the school and have defeated every single program that he has faced. Kickoff for this week's contest is set for 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
