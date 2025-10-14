Why the Ole Miss vs Georgia Bulldogs Betting Line is a Positive Sign for Dawg Fans
Here is why the Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels' current betting line is a huge positive for Georgia fans.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels are gearing up for what could be one of the most exciting matchups of the 2025 regular season, as the two top 10 teams will converge on Sanford Stadium this Saturday for a week eight SEC clash.
As these two programs prepare for Saturday's contest, fans of the Georgia Bulldogs have received some rather positive news, as the Dawgs are currently a touchdown-favorite over the Rebels, according to ESPN.
This is particularly good news for the Dawgs, as a line typically higher than three points implies strong odds for the favorite to win. Georgia has also not lost a contest when favored by more than 5.5 points since 2019.
Current Betting Line is A Positve Sign for Georgia
Last season, the Rebels bested the Bulldogs in Oxford, as they suffocated Georgia's offensive attack on the way to a rainy 28-10 victory over the Dawgs. The Bulldogs are looking to return the favor this season as they host the Rebels in their stadium for the first time since 2023.
Georgia's home streak in Sanford Stadium was recently ended this year, as the Alabama Crimson Tide handed the Bulldogs their first home defeat in over five seasons. Despite the loss, Athens, Georgia, remains one of the more difficult places to play and will provide a litany of challenges for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss offense.
The prestige of this week's matchup has not only caught the attention of Ole Miss and Georgia football fans but also that of national media analysts. Beloved pregame show, College Gameday, is expected to be in Athens to feature the matchup, and numerous experts have already begun discussing and previewing the upcoming game.
Georgia and Ole Miss will kick off theirhighly anticipated week eight matchup at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 18th, in Sanford Stadium. Coverage for this game will be made nationally available on ABC. Chris Fowler is expected to handle play-by-play duties, Kirk Herbstreit will handle color commentary, and Holly Rowe will be the sideline reporter.