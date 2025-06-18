Why This Georgia Transfer Can Change Bulldogs Offense in 2025
Why Georgia transfer running back Josh McCray can change the Bulldogs' offense in 2025.
This offseason, the Georgia Bulldogs added a litany transfers on both sides of the ball. One of their most recent additions could potentially help change the offense for the better this season.
Georgia lost two running backs this offseason as Trevor Etienne entered the NFL draft and Branson Robinson entered the transfer portal and committed to Georgia State. That opened the door for the Bulldogs to snag a running back out of the portal, and Illinois' Josh McCray was the name they zeroed in on.
Sophomore Nate Frazier is expected to be the lead back this season, with veteran Cash Jones earning reps as well. McCray, however, brings a different type of skill set to the room and one the Bulldogs will need this season.
Etienne, Frazier and Jones were the lead names in the running back room last year, but the Bulldogs didn't have a power back they could lean on in short-yardage situations. B. Robinson and Roderick Robinson were both banged up last season.
If McCray and Frazier are indeed the top two names at running back this season, Georgia will have their thunder and lightning in the run game. It also buys more time for R. Robinson to work back from his injury this season and get him fully healthy before he starts getting worked back into the rotation.
In 2024, McCray rushed for 609 yards, 10 touchdowns and 5.2 yards per carry at Illinois. McCray's run style is something Georgia didn't have consistently in the backfield last season, and he will likely help change up Georgia's options on offense this season for the better.
