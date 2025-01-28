Will "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate" Be Played on Fridays in the Future?
Does the rescheduling of "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate" mean that Georgia and Georgia Tech mean the game will be played on Friday's in the future?
The Georgia Bulldogs received an update to their 2025 college football schedule earlier this week as it was revealed that their annual matchup with Georgia Tech would be played on Black Friday. This will be the second consecutive year these two programs meet on a Friday.
Given that last year’s edition of “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” took place on Black Friday and was arguably the greatest game of the 2024 season. It would make sense that schedule makers would slate the rivalry game for the weekday once more. But the repeated scheduling of the game has some fans wondering if playing on Friday will be a new tradition for this storied rivalry.
Georgia and Georgia Tech’s eight-overtime thriller was the 25th most-watched game of the college football season, pulling in a total of 8.47 million viewers on a Friday night. While the quality of the game is almost undoubtedly a driving factor for viewership, the fact there were virtually no other games on for fans to watch undoubtedly played a factor as well.
Network executives and program directors are known to do whatever they can to drive up viewership numbers and revenue for their respective channels. This implies that the exclusive broadcasting opportunities on unorthodox days for high-profile teams like the Georgia Bulldogs may become much more common in the future.
While there have not been any official announcements surrounding future meetings between Georgia and Georgia Tech, another instant classic game that brings in high viewership could certainly lead to “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” taking place on Friday a new tradition in this storied rivalry.
