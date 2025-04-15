Will Georgia Football Be Buyers During the Spring Transfer Portal Window?
Will the Georgia Bulldogs be buyers during the spring transfer portal window?
The college football spring transfer portal window opens on April 16, which means player movement will be heating up again. This window is typically not nearly as busy as the winter window, but it's still an active time of the year when teams are looking to get better while retaining most of their roster.
With that said, will the Georgia Bulldogs be buyers during the spring transfer portal window?
If there were a position group to keep an eye out for, it would be EDGE and defensive end. This is not because Georgia doesn't have the talent required for those positions, but more a depth conversation. Damon Wilson transferred out, Sam M'Pemba transferred out and Chaz Chambliss entered the NFL draft alongside Mykel Williams and Tyrion-Ingram Dawkins.
The depth chart got thin very quickly for Georgia, so if they feel the need to add depth and the right player profile enters the spring portal, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Bulldogs enter the mix.
As far as that goes, Georgia likely won't be making any more additions to the roster. They added wide receivers Noah Thomas and Zachariah Branch during the winter window and added three safeties to the room during that time as well. So that would indicate they have already done most of their portal shopping.
Last year, Georgia did add former Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada to the roster as head coach Kirby Smart emphasized they wanted more depth at the position, but they have checked that box this spring. Gunner Stockton, Ryan Puglisi, Colter Ginn and Hezekiah Millender were all participants during the spring game and Ryan Montgomery continues to work his way back from a knee injury he suffered in high school.
It's not uncommon for Georgia to be quiet during the spring transfer portal window in regard to making acquisitions, and it looks like this year is going to be more of the same.
