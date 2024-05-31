Will Georgia Football Wear Black Jerseys Against Georgia Tech This Season?
With the new updates to the Bulldogs 2024 schedule, is it time for the Dawgs to break out their black jerseys again?
It has been over 15 seasons since the University of Georgia first dawned their iconic "Blackout" jerseys against the Auburn Tigers. Since then, the uniform combination has been a favorite amongst fans and players alike.
But despite the popularity of the uniforms, the Bulldogs have rarely actually worn their "blackout" jerseys in an actual game. The last time the team did so was back in the 2020 season when the Bulldogs defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl by a score of 24-21.
Since then, the return of the illusive black jerseys has been a mystery. But a new update to the Bulldogs 2024 schedule might be the perfect opportunity for the Dawgs’ black jerseys to make a return.
The update, of course, is the schedule change for Georgia’s game against Georgia Tech. The game will be the Dawgs’ final home game of the regular season and will now be played at night on… that’s right, Black Friday.
With a unique kickoff date, an in-state rival, and the word “black” revolving around the day. Georgia’s matchup with Georgia Tech this year could be the perfect opportunity for the Dawgs to return a fan-favorite.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Poised for Deep Run in College Baseball Tournament
- Georgia Bulldogs 2024 NFL Draft Recap
- Ohio State Predicted to Have Defense Comparable to 2021 Georgia
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K