Will the Georgia Bulldogs' 2025 Football Schedule Be Harder Than 2024?
Will the Georgia Bulldogs college football schedule be harder in 2025 than it was their previous season?
The Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for another college football season as they continue their spring practice camps. The Dawgs are looking to return to superiority and win their third national title in five seasons. But their path to another championship is riddled with many challenges, as their 2025 schedule contains a handful of difficult opponents. But will this season's slate be more challenging than the previous?
The Bulldogs faced many difficult challenges in their 2024 season including five top-25 teams, three of which were on the road. Georgia's 2025 schedule includes many of the same opponents, however, they have the benefit of playing the majority of their "big matchups" at home. The Dawgs are set to host Alabama, Texas, and Ole Miss in Athens this season.
In addition to the majority of their biggest games being played at home, the Dawgs only have three true road games during the 2025 season. Their road games include Tennessee, Auburn, and Mississippi State (Game against Georgia Tech will be played in Mercedes-Benz in Atlanta).
While the Dawgs 2025 schedule presents plenty of challenges, the limited road games and increase of massive home environments will likely make it slightly more manageable than just a season before. The Bulldogs will begin their 2025 campaign on August 30th in Athens, Georgia when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd.
Georgia Bulldogs 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 30 - vs Marshall
- Sept. 6 - vs Austin Peay
- Sept. 13 - @ Tennessee
- Sept. 20 - BYE
- Sept. 27 - vs Alabama
- Oct. 4 - vs Kentucky
- Oct. 11 - @ Auburn
- Oct. 18 - vs Ole Miss
- Oct. 25 - BYE
- Nov. 1 - vs Florida (Jacksonville)
- Nov. 8 - @ Mississippi State
- No. 15 - vs Texas
- Nov. 22 - vs Charlotte
- Nov. 29 - vs Georgia Tech (Atlanta)
