Woman Requests Charges to be Dismissed Against Georgia's Colbie Young
Earlier in the college football season, Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young was suspended from the team indefinitely on charges of assaulting an unborn child and battery, according to the Athens Clarke-County jail log. Young was booked at 4:18 A.M. His bond is set at $2,500. ESPN's Mark Shclabach reported on Wednesday that the woman wants the charges against Young to be dismissed.
In an affidavit released Wednesday by Young's attorney, Kim Stephens, the woman said the police report was "slanted and does not accurately portray what occurred on Oct. 8."
"I did go to Colbie's apartment late at night to talk to him about our relationship and my pregnancy," the woman said in the affidavit. "Colbie asked me to leave more than once while I was there. I did not leave until I became upset with him and did not think our conversation was productive.
"Colbie did not place his hands on me in any way during the conversation and argument that was inappropriate or unwanted. He did not hit me. He did not push me. He did not cause any bruising or marks on me. He did not injure me in any way."
Young transferred from Miami this past offseason and has been a contributor for the Bulldogs on offense this season. In two seasons with the Hurricanes Young had 930 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns. This season for Georgia he has racked up 149 yards on 11 receptions and two touchdowns.
