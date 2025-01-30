Young Georgia Bulldog "Up Next" According to Warren Brinson
According to former Georgia Bulldog Warren Brinson, this young Bulldog will be the next major star on the Dawgs' defense.
The Georgia Bulldogs have become one of the nation's best teams when it comes to reloading high-level talent on both sides of the ball, and this year's task will be no different as the Dawgs are replacing numerous major contributors. However according to one former player, Georgia may already have an answer for a defensive position.
Earlier this week, a Bulldogs fan account on social media posted that outside linebacker Quintavious Johnson was "Next up", meaning that they would be in for a break-out season in 2025. The post got the attention of former Bulldog Warren Brinson, who publicly agreed with this sentiment on his social media.
Johnson is a former 3-star prospect who once played quarterback for his high school in Atlanta, Georgia. He appeared mostly in special teams roles during his freshman year with the Bulldogs but is expected to take a giant step forward this offseason as the Dawgs look to replace the likes of Smael Mondon, Jalon Walker, and Mykel Williams on the defensive side of the ball.
Johnson and the rest of the Bulldogs will look to make massive improvements this offseason as they look to return to the national championship game during the 2025 season. The Dawgs are scheduled to host both Alabama, Texas, and will travel to Knoxville to face the Volunteers early into the year.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Amongst Most Watched Games of 2024 College Football Season
- Numerous Former Bulldogs Earn Trip to Super Bowl LIX Following Eagles Victory
- Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Back Selected in First Round of Latest NFL Mock Draft
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily