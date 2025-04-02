Zachariah Branch and Gunner Stockton Quickly Found Chemistry at Georgia
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch and Gunner Stockton quickly formed a relationship at Georgia.
The Georgia Bulldogs, just like any other program in college football, brought in several transfers this offseason with one of them being wide receiver Zachariah Branch. The Bulldogs had some struggles last season at receiver as they led the nation in drops, but Branch said it didn't take long for he and quarterback Gunner Stockton to form a bond.
"Oh yeah, Gunner Stockton, I knew he was a dawg," Branch said during Tuesday's media availability. "Once we started off in the workouts I knew I could easily tell from the work ethic and how you prepare yourself and to go out there and be the best version of yourself, I could definitely tell that. He was really trying to compete ever rep. When we were doing conditioning I could tell he was really trying to win and to really push himself. That's what I like to surround myself with. So me and Gunner clicked off early. We got a chance to get on the same page and ran some routes on our own time just to get that chemistry down. He's been a real help for me in this offense."
Branch comes from the USC Trojans after having spent two seasons there. He finished those two seasons with 78 receptions, 823 yards and four total touchdowns.
Due to Georgia losing key names from last year's offense like Dominic Lovett and Arian Smith, two veteran wide receivers, Georgia will need some new names to step up this season, and it sounds like Branch is off to a good start in becoming that with his new team.
