Zachariah Branch Could Break a Georgia Football Record by the End of the 2025 Season
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch has a chance to make Bulldog history before the end of the 2025 season.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been one of college football's most efficient offenses throughout the 2025 season, thanks to a litany of extremely talented players that have elevated offensive production to some impressive heights.
One player in particular that has been an extremely valuable asset to the Dawgs' offensive attack this season is wide receiver Zachariah Branch, who joined the Dawgs ahead of the 2025 season via the trasnfer portal.
Branch currently leads all Bulldog receivers in yards this season, and has delivered some magnificent performances that have helped place the Dawgs squarely in the mix for this year's College Football Playoff.
But while Branch has been a fantastic addition to the Georgia offense, the wide receiver has an opportunity to reset record books and make Georgia Football history. Throughout the 2025 season, Branch has hauled in 63 passes.
This number puts Branch just 14 receptions shy of the all-time Georgia record for receptions by a player in a single season. Currently, Branch is with legendary tight end Brock Bowers, who hauled in 63 passes during the 2023 season.
The current record belongs to wide receiver Brice Hunter, who hauled in a staggering 73 receptions during the Bulldogs' 1993 season. Hunter finished the season with 970 total yards, which was also a single-season record until it was broken by Terrence Edwards in 2002.
Can Zachariah Branch Break Georgia's Single-Season Record?
Through 11 games this season, Branch has averaged approximately 5.7 receptions per game, but is averaging 6.6 receptions against Power Four opponents. This means it would take roughly three more matchups for the Bulldog to break the record.
The Bulldogs have just one game remaining in their regular season, but could also have up to five more contests, should they make a deep run in this year's College Football Playoff. Should the Dawgs make a deep push for this year's national title, Branch breaking the record would be a fairly safe bet.
Regardless of whether Branch makes Georgia Football history this season or not, the wide receiver has been an incredible addition to this year's roster and will likely have the illustrious title of "DGD" awaiting him once his time in Athens comes to an end.
Branch and the rest of teh Bulldog will be back in action this Friday as they travel to Atlanta, Georgia, to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Kickoff for this game is currently scheduled for 3:30 p.m., and coverage will be made available on ABC.