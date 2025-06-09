Zachary Lewis Announces Commitment to Georgia Football
Zachary Lewis, a 2026 offensive lineman, has announced his commitment to Georgia.
The Georgia Bulldogs have started to pick up some momentum on the recruiting trail over the last month and it has only continued to build. Zachary Lewis, a 2026 offensive lineman, has announced his commitment to Georgia.
Lewis is rated as a three-star prospect, is ranked the 779th-best player in the country, the 69th-best interior offensive lineman and the 87th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings. Lewis was on campus in Athens this past weekend and it looks the Dawgs did enough to seal the deal.
Lewis becomes the 13th player to commit to the 2026 recruiting class. He is the second offensive lineman to commit in the class, alongside Graham Houston out of Buford. Lewis projects as an interior offensive lineman at the college level.
The Bulldogs will continue to host athletes on official visits over the next few weeks. Since official visits started, Justice Fitzpatrick, Ryan Mosley, Carter Luckie and now Lewis have all committed to Georgia.
Georgia has been known to fire off a list of commits during the summer and this year is proving to follow that trend. With 13 players now committed, it's likely that Georgia will add quite a few more players over the next month.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
