Zykie Helton Announces Commitment to Georgia Football
Zykie Helton, a 2026 offensive lineman, has announced his commitment to Georgia.
The Georgia Bulldogs have gone on a hot streak on the recruiting trail over the last couple of weeks and on Wednesday, they stayed hot, Zykie Helton, a 2026 offensive lineman, announced his commitment to Georgia. He chose the Dawgs over Florida State, Alabama and Georgia Tech.
Helton is rated a three-star prospect, the 457th-best player in the country, the 41st-best interior offensive lineman in the class and the 54th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings. He becomes the third offensive lineman to join the 2026 class for the Bulldogs.
The commitment comes a day after Georgia had multiple commits shut their recruitment down. Wide receiver Brady Marchese, safety Jordan Smith and cornerback Justice Fitzpatrick all announced on Tuesday they were canceling their remaining official visits and were locked in with Georgia.
Marchese was rumored to flip to Michigan before he shut his recruitment down, Fitzpatrick was set to take an official visit to Ohio State and Smith had visits lined up to Tennessee and Florida State prior to shutting down their recruitments.
The Bulldogs now have 14 players committed in the 2026 class. Kirby Smart and his staff are once again piecing together a solid group of recruits.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Zykie Helton, OL
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily