Georgia Football Depth Chart Check - Quarterback
The Georgia Bulldogs enter the 2025 season having to replace two-year starter and now Miami QB, Carson Beck. Here’s a look at the depth chart at Quarterback.
The Georgia Bulldogs enter the 2025 season having to replace two year starter, Carson Beck at the quarterback position. With Gunner Stockton having replaced Beck during the SEC Championship Game against Texas and earning his first career start against Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl, Stockton is the presumed starter entering the 2025 season. Here’s how the depth chart stacks up at QB.
Georgia Football Depth Chart - QB Room
QB1 - Gunner Stockton
Now, there’s no 100% guarantee that Stockton is the guy moving forward, considering Kirby Smart’s history of embarrassing open competitions. Stockton will have to earn the starting job this spring and fall camp, however, he’s earned a sizeable lead entering the offseason over redshirt freshman Ryan Puglisi. Stockton has waited his turn behind both Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff and showed elite ball placement and downfield accuracy against Notre Dame in his first career start. The offense is expected to look slightly different with a full offseason to mold the offense to Stockton’s skill sets.
QB2 - Ryan Puglisi
At 6’3, 210 pounds on an extremely athletic and powerful frame, Puglisi is arguably the most talented of all the quarterbacks in the room. He has an extremely talented arm that can make all of the throws. However, there’s going to need to be continued growth within the system and maturation in the decision making department as a quarterback. Sources insider the Georgia program have indicated the future is bright for Puglisi once experience is added to the plethora of talented traits he possesses.
QB3 - Colter Ginn
The PWO from Perry, Ga is listed at 6’3, 203 and he turned down mid major opportunities to walk on at Georgia. He’s another one of these young signal-callers that is just as physically gifted as any thrower.
Freshman:
- Ryan Montgomery, QB: Montgomery suffered a knee injury at the beginning of his senior year, undergoing surgery.
- Hezekiah Millender, QB: A PWO from Athens Clarke County, Millender was formerly committed to Boise State.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Receive Second-Highest National Championship Odds for 2025 Season
- Georgia Linebacker Earns ESPN All-American Honors
- Every Former Georgia Bulldog Remaining in the NFL Playoffs
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily