Georgia Football's Three Questions vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

CAN THE GEORGIA FOOTBALL BUZZSAW CONTINUE?

Georgia Football is the No. 1 team in the country in terms of points per play. The Dawgs are one of only two teams in the nation (LSU) that has a top five offense (No. 4) and top five defense (No. 5). Now that UGA is opening up SEC play will things continue like they have against lower-level foes?

Georgia has looked dominant against Tennessee State and Western Kentucky. Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs are expected to easily handle Arkansas on Saturday, but playing on the road in the SEC is always trickier than it seems, and Smart has said repeatedly that his team must be ready to play on the road.

“You play in this league on the road,” Smart said Monday. “Every game is really hard - especially on the road; especially the first one.”

CAN GEORGIA FOOTBALL CLEAN UP THE PENALTIES?

Not much has gone wrong this season for the Bulldogs, but one thing that does stick out is the amount of penalties the Bulldogs have accrued through the first two games of the year. Georgia is averaging a whopping 75.50 yards per game - bad enough to be ranked No. 119 in the country. It is the worst statistical category the Bulldogs have that is ranked nationally by the NCAA.

Many of those infractions have come with reserve players in the game, but it is still an ugly reality Smart and his coaching staff will have to address moving forward.

END IT EARLY?

Arkansas is a massive home underdog, and Razorback fans are already aggravated about the start of coach Ryan Silverfield’s tenure in Fayetteville. The Hogs were blown out last week at No. 20 Utah. In the season opener against North Alabama, Arkansas was in a two-score game until the three minute mark of the fourth quarter.

If Georgia jumps on the Hogs as they have every other foe they’ve faced this year this game could get done early. Arkansas fans have made noise boycotting the game, and tickets on the resell market have plummeted to under $30 a ticket.

Arkansas fans are on edge. Georgia could make things even harder with a quick start.