The Georgia Bulldogs wrecked Georgia Tech on Saturday and cruised to a 63-0 victory.

After two tight games in a row for Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate, Kirby Smart and the Dawgs took care of business this time. The last time these two teams faced off in Athens, the game went to eight overtime periods. On Saturday, the game was all but over before halftime.

Let’s take a look at the biggest winners and losers for Georgia football in the regular season finale:

Winners

Gunner Stockton

The senior played what is likely his last game in Sanford Stadium. It is hard to see a world where the Dawgs drop below the No. 4 spot, regardless of the result of the SEC Championship game next week. That means Georgia will almost certainly enjoy a first-round bye.

Gunner Stockton delivered a great all-around performance on senior day. He completed 77% of his passes for 233 yards and four touchdowns. He also added a 22-yard rushing touchdown. For the third time this season, he totaled five scores.

Stockton is on the cusp of being invited to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony. He was sixth in odds to win the award heading into the weekend. Saturday’s performance will only help his chances. He has one more game, and it is a big one, to woo voters.

Of course, he and Smart are not worried about individual awards, but it is a big deal.

Craig Dandridge

The true freshman wideout notched his first day in college where he scored multiple touchdowns. He almost had a third.

Dandridge was targeted on fourth down in the red zone on Georgia’s opening possession, and was marked just short of the goal line. Lawson Luckie ended up taking the score on that drive.

The freshman took a jet sweep handoff for a 10-yard rushing touchdown later on - his second rushing touchdown of the season. He also hauled in a last-second touchdown pass from Stockton on a two-play drive to round out the second quarter.

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Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

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Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

He is Georgia's second leading receiver, right behind Talyn Taylor, but he is clearly one of Stockton’s most trusted targets, and that was only boosted this weekend.

Glenn Schumann

It was a big week for Glenn Schumann, Georgia’s defensive coordinator. After many rumors, the news finally broke on Monday evening that Schumann is being hired to become the next head coach for the Florida State Seminoles. The 36-year-old is expected to remain with Georgia throughout the postseason.

Just five days after he officially accepted his first head coaching gig, Schumann’s defense pitched a shutout in the Dawgs’ final game of the season in Sanford Stadium, and what will likely be his last as a coach in Athens. That is, barring an unforeseen circumstance with the College Football Playoff rankings.

Losers

There have been prefaces before about how it is tough to pick losers when Georgia plays so well. You have to get extremely nitpicky. Nobody is really a loser here by any stretch of the word, but there is one guy that there are some questions about.

Zayden Walker

Zayden Walker was a five-star linebacker recruit from the 2025 class and made some nice plays as a true freshman. It looked like he was going to be a bigger part of the rotation in his second year.

It took until the fourth quarter for him to get real consistent snaps when Georgia was pulling the starters in the third quarter. He hasn’t really rotated in with the starters as the fourth linebacker like many thought he would this season.

An injury during this past spring had him limited in the offseason, but the momentum that he had at the end of the 2025 season seems to have stalled. The youngster has shown some real promise as a hybrid linebacker, almost the way that Chris Cole plays.

Georgia Tech Crowd

Fellow Dawg Post and SI reporter Matt DeBary agrees with me, this is the worst showing from the Georgia Tech crowd in Sanford Stadium this entire decade. It is almost surprising considering how much traffic there was on Georgia State Route 316 going east on Saturday morning. Georgia Tech and Georgia are only a little over an hour away from each other.

Every SEC team that visited Athens this season had a better showing in the away section in the northwest corner of the lower bowl.