Georgia Football Star Nate Frazier Leaves Georgia Tech Game With Injury
Georgia Bulldogs star running back Nate Frazier had to be helped to the medical tent at the end of the Dawgs’ first drive on Saturday against Georgia Tech.
The junior back took a handoff at the goal line and was sandwiched by multiple Yellow Jacket defenders. It looked like he went to the ground at an awkward angle when being tackled. When he stood up, he grabbed his leg and then limped off to the sideline.
Kirby Smart has been worried about the health of the Georgia roster, and just when the running back room was back to full force, it may be banged up again.
Georgia ended up scoring on the ensuing play, but Frazier was not on the field. He eventually headed to the locker room where he remained for Georgia’s second drive of the game.
Frazier has not yet been ruled out for the remainder of the game. The Dawgs lead Georgia Tech 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.
This has already been an injury riddled season for Frazier, who missed the better part of four games due to a rib injury he suffered against Arkansas in September.
He got off to a hot start against Tennessee State, Western Kentucky and then against the Razorbacks before the injury. He was given a few snaps against Vanderbilt, but it was clear he wasn’t ready. He then missed the Alabama game, where he was ruled out right before kickoff. He finally returned in full against Auburn, but couldn’t muster 20 yards on nine carries.
He bounced back in Georgia’s rivalry game against Florida in Mercedes -Benz Stadium in Atlanta. He notched 67 rushing yards and a touchdown. He followed that up with his first 100-yard game of the season against Ole Miss. He then scored five rushing touchdowns over the course of the two matchups that followed against Missouri and South Carolina.
Frazier had 570 rushing yards and 11 scores in limited action on the season heading into Saturday.
If he misses the rest of the game, then he finished the contest with eight yards on three carries. He has not been spotted back on the sideline as of the beginning of the second quarter, where Georgia holds a 14-0 lead over the Yellow Jackets.
Matt DeBary started his career covering college football in 2014. DeBary's reporting has covered the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett, Brock Bowers, Nick Chubb, Nolan Smith, Travon Walker, Sony Michel, George Pickens and a slew of other high-profile players including Jared Curtis, Caleb Downs, Derrick Brown, Andrew Thomas, Kelee Ringo, Darnell Washington, Azeez Ojulari and Mecole Hardman. His direct-to-the-point everyman commentary has made him one of the most-respected voices in the market. DeBary has covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game and College Football Playoff National Championship Games. DeBary graduated from Kennesaw State. He assistant the football program there during his time as a student. He joined Dawg Post in 2015. DeBary is a native of Cumming, GeorgiaFollow MattDeBary
Ryan Kerley began his journalism career in the throes of COVID in 2020 - complicating the start of his career in the space. A year later Kerley reported from Athens to Miami to Indianapolis as the Bulldogs won the program's first national title since 1980. Kerley has covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls and College Football Playoff National Championship Games. In addition to his duties at Dawg Post, Kerley is an accomplished play-by-play voice for both football and basketball. Kerley graduated from the University of Georgia in 2024 with a degree in Journalism. Kerley is a native of Cleveland, Georgia.Follow RyanCKerley