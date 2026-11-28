Georgia Bulldogs star running back Nate Frazier had to be helped to the medical tent at the end of the Dawgs’ first drive on Saturday against Georgia Tech.

The junior back took a handoff at the goal line and was sandwiched by multiple Yellow Jacket defenders. It looked like he went to the ground at an awkward angle when being tackled. When he stood up, he grabbed his leg and then limped off to the sideline.

Kirby Smart has been worried about the health of the Georgia roster, and just when the running back room was back to full force, it may be banged up again.

Georgia ended up scoring on the ensuing play, but Frazier was not on the field. He eventually headed to the locker room where he remained for Georgia’s second drive of the game.

Frazier has not yet been ruled out for the remainder of the game. The Dawgs lead Georgia Tech 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

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This has already been an injury riddled season for Frazier, who missed the better part of four games due to a rib injury he suffered against Arkansas in September.

He got off to a hot start against Tennessee State, Western Kentucky and then against the Razorbacks before the injury. He was given a few snaps against Vanderbilt, but it was clear he wasn’t ready. He then missed the Alabama game, where he was ruled out right before kickoff. He finally returned in full against Auburn, but couldn’t muster 20 yards on nine carries.

He bounced back in Georgia’s rivalry game against Florida in Mercedes -Benz Stadium in Atlanta. He notched 67 rushing yards and a touchdown. He followed that up with his first 100-yard game of the season against Ole Miss. He then scored five rushing touchdowns over the course of the two matchups that followed against Missouri and South Carolina.

Frazier had 570 rushing yards and 11 scores in limited action on the season heading into Saturday.

If he misses the rest of the game, then he finished the contest with eight yards on three carries. He has not been spotted back on the sideline as of the beginning of the second quarter, where Georgia holds a 14-0 lead over the Yellow Jackets.