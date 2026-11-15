Georgia Football Winners and Losers from Dominant Home Win vs. Missouri Tigers

The Georgia Bulldogs put together a dominant defense performance for the third week in a row, beating the Missouri Tigers 48-21.

This was also another solid all-around win for Kirby Smart’s group. Georgia got off to about as hot of a start as Smart could ask for, creating a turnover on the first play and then scoring in just a minute of game time.

Smart is now 5-0 against the Missouri Tigers and his close friend Eli Drinkwitz. The Dawgs are rolling. Let’s take a look at the biggest winners and losers for Georgia after another strong win:

Winners

Isiah Canion

Isiah Canion finally made his presence known in the red and black. His Georgia career got off to a slow start in September, when he logged just three catches for 28 yards against Tennessee State and Western Kentucky. He got hurt in the third game against Arkansas and missed the next four games with a leg injury.

“He is a great kid. He works really hard. It's important to him. Nobody has been more frustrated with an injury than him,” Smart said.

He returned to action last week against Ole Miss but didn’t accrue any stats.

“Tonight he came out of the brace and played with confidence and I was proud of him,” Smart said.

Today, he finally broke out as a contributor for the Dawgs. Gunner Stockton hit him for a 33-yard catch down the left sideline early in the game. Then, in the second quarter, he caught his touchdown as a Georgia Bulldog with a red zone score.

He finished the game with four grabs for 63 yards and a touchdown. He was also given two carries, as offensive coordinator Mike Bobo continues to get wide receivers and tight ends involved in the run game.

Peyton Woodring

Peyton Woodring had a better day against Missouri than he had in the previous month. Woodring is coming off of a four-game stretch where he missed a field goal in each contest. That turned out to be costly against Auburn.

On Saturday, he made all of his kicks. He made both a 40 and 41-yard field goal as well as all six of his extra point attempts.

Smart has consistently backed Woodring despite the recent struggles he has had. After all, he is one of the highest scoring players in SEC history. He backed his kicker again tonight, saying he didn’t think anything was wrong with him when he was missing kicks.

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“I didn’t diagnose anything. I don’t know the first thing about kicking. I have a lot of confidence in him, and the team has a lot of confidence in him… I am proud of him for sticking those through,” Smart said.

Sacovie White-Helton

Sacovie White-Helton didn’t make a big impact on offense. In fact, he didn’t even catch a pass on Saturday, but this was his best special teams game of the season.

White-Helton returned the second half opening kick for a 58-yard play, giving Georgia great field position to start the second half, already up 31-7. He also returned a punt for 30 yards, giving Georgia great field position on another occasion.

He shared return duties with true freshman Tyriq Green, who is playing for the first time since the Western Kentucky game in September.

White-Helton has had some struggles returning punts and maintaining the ball, so a day where he got to show off his speed and shiftiness in the open field makes him a winner and contributed to the well-rounded effort of this Georgia team.

“Happy for him (White-Helton). Nobody works harder in the return games than he does. It is important to him,” Smart said.

Losers

Missouri’s Ground Game

Overall, Missouri has been one of the best teams in the SEC both running the football and stopping the run. Tonight, the Tigers went up against a team that is even better in both of those areas, and it showed.

Missouri averaged 158 rushing yards per game heading into tonight, which was good for seventh in the conference. Georgia held Mizzou to 101 yards, which is better than a handful of teams have done against the Dawgs.

Missouri is even better at stopping the run. Mizzou allowed 95.8 yards per game on the ground heading into tonight, which was good for fourth-lowest in the conference. Georgia ran for 182 yards and five touchdowns. Missouri had only allowed five scores on the ground all season prior to this weekend.

Georgia Pass Rush

Georgia’s pass rush has been significantly better this season compared to the lows it reached last year. The Dawgs were averaging 3.4 sacks per game heading into tonight. Georgia didn’t sack Austin Simmons a single time, and the backups didn’t sack Matt Zollers when all the reserves were in the game.

The defense got a fair amount of pressure on Simmons, but he maneuvered the pocket as well as he could and got outside of it to make throws throughout the night. He is one of the best quarterbacks the Dawgs will play all year and typically gets the ball out quickly.



Georgia just couldn’t finish on the quarterback. The Dawgs’ defense has created havoc all season. Tonight was not one of those nights.