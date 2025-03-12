Georgia's Asa Newell Earns SEC All-Freshman Honors After Standout Season
Georgia’s Asa Newell was named to the SEC All-Freshman team on Monday. The standout freshman averaged 15.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game during the regular season. The awards are voted on by the conference coaches.
Newell has been phenomenal in his first year with the Bulldogs. The former five-star recruit leads the team in points and rebounds while shooting 54% from the field.
He has helped the Bulldogs to a 20-11 record entering the SEC tournament and has all but guaranteed the Bulldogs their first trip to March Madness since 2015.
Newell ranks 16th in the conference in scoring and third amongst freshman, only behind Texas’s Tre Johnson and Oklahoma’s Jeremiah Fears. Newell ranks 13th in rebounding and leads all freshmen in that category. He also ranks second in the conference in field goal percentage among qualified players.
Johnson edged out Newell for SEC Freshman of the Year. It was a close competition, but Johnson led the conference in scoring with 20.2 points per game.
Newell was the Bulldogs’ second-highest-rated recruit ever and did not disappoint in his first and possibly only year with the team. He is a projected lottery pick in this year's NBA draft but will not make his decision until the conclusion of the Bulldogs' season.
Newell’s selection this year marks the second year in a row a Bulldog has been selected for the SEC All-Freshman team after Silas Demary Jr. made the team last season.
The All-Freshman team was harder to make this year with the number of selections made to the team decreasing from eight players to just five.
The complete SEC All-Freshman team:
- Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma
- Tre Johnson, Texas
- Asa Newell, Georgia
- Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn
- Labaron Philon, Alabama
