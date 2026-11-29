The Georgia Bulldogs concluded its regular season by dominating in-state rival Georgia Tech. The Dawgs completed their first shutout of the 2026 season with a 63-0 win over the Yellow Jackets.

Kirby Smart remains undefeated against Brent Key, and Georgia won its ninth-straight game over Georgia Tech. This was another statement win in a string of them in November.

This was a complete win as well. Let’s take a look at Georgia’s report card for what was a Clean, Old-Fashioned beatdown.

Offense: A+

The Georgia Bulldogs had 10 offensive drives. They scored a touchdown on nine of them. Drew Miller only had to punt one time. Five of those drives were of 75 yards or more.

Gunner Stockton was efficient. He completed 77% of his passes for 233 yards and four touchdowns. So was Ryan Puglisi in the second half. The backup quarterback went 10 of 11 passing for 94 yards and a touchdown.

Georgia totaled 600 yards of offense. 327 yards of those came through the air, and the other 273 came on the ground. Six different running backs logged at least two carries.

For the third time this season, the Dawgs have put up at least 63 on the scoreboard. Georgia did it in the first two games of the season when it scored 63 against Tennessee State and 70 against Western Kentucky.

This was an A+ performance against an inferior opponent.

Defense: A+

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Georgia pitched its first shutout of the season after coming close a handful of times this season. Georgia Tech was really banged up on offense, but the Dawgs showed what the talent gap is just 60 miles down the road.

Georgia Tech didn’t cross the 50 yard line until the very end of the game when there was just over a minute left on the clock. They fumbled the ball right there. That is almost all you need to know about what Georgia accomplished on defense on Saturday.

Down two quarterbacks, the Yellow Jackets only mustered 23 passing yards. Georgia Tech had a little bit of success on the ground, logging a couple of explosive runs, but it was not enough to get any points on the board.

Georgia forced two fumbles and recovered one of them. It is hard to intercept passes when the opposing team only attempts 12 of them in the entire game.

Georgia’s defense gets an A+ for the shutout.

Special Teams: B+

Peyton Woodring made all eight of his extra point attempts. They let backup kicker Harran Zureikat kick the last extra point attempt. There were no field goals attempted on Saturday. Drew Miller only kicked one punt. It was a short one, but he pinned Georgia Tech inside the 20-yard line.



The kicking was pretty much what they wanted, but Smart still said after the game that they needed to clean up some things on special teams. This is what he is referring to:

Edge rusher Chase Linton held on a punt return, moving the ball back to start one of Georgia’s drives. special teams holding. There was also almost a bug scuffle after a punt where return man Sacovie White-Helton was involved. He has been a part of a few shaky special teams moments this year.

Georgia avoided disaster, Every kick went through the uprights. Nothing special happened. This was a B+ performance.