How to Watch Georgia Football vs. Alabama: Game Time, TV Channel, Streaming, Odds for Week 6 game (Oct. 10, 2026)
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ATHENS - No. 2 Georgia football has a huge matchup with No. 7 Alabama in a Week 6 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how to watch the game online.
Georgia football beat Vanderbilt 38-14 on Saturday. Alabama smoked No. 16 Mississippi State 56-23. This is Georgia football's second road game of the year, and a game that is considered one of the biggest this season in college football.
“Nothing we did here today carried over into next week," Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said after the win over State. “(I) Love that we can get on a bus, get here, put on the pads, go play ball. These guys love it. They play for each other. As long as that continues to happen inside our program, the sky’s the limit.”
Georgia and Alabama have combined to win 13 SEC titles and eight national titles since 2009. This decade the either UGA or Bama have won each SEC Championship Game played and have combined to win three national titles (2020, 2021 and 2022).
Georgia football-Alabama: Game time for Week 6 game
The Georgia football-Alabama game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start on Saturday.
Georgia football-Alabama: TV Channel for Week 6 game
The Georgia football-Alabama game will be broadcast on ABC.
Georgia football-Alabama: How to watch online, stream for Week 6 game
The Georgia football-Alabama game will be streamed using the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game.
Georgia football-Alabama: Odds, point spread, over/under for Week 6 game
According to FanDuel, Georgia is a 1.5-point favorite against Alabama. The over/under for the game is 57.5
The Dawgs are 4-1 against the spread this season.
What Kirby Smart said:
“I think to play well in this conference, you’ve got to be able to take as many punches as you give. I thought our guys really responded well today. We really need this kind of game – tough, physical, hard-fought. Punch, punch back, punch, punch back. Because that’s how you play in the SEC.”
Last time out: Georgia football vs. Vanderbilt
Georgia football QB Gunner Stockton tossed three touchdowns and 295 yards on the way to the No. 2 Bulldogs beating Vanderbilt 38-14 in Athens. Georgia has been strong out of the gate so far this season, and Saturday was no different. Georgia has now outscored foes 63-0 in the first quarter of its first five games.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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After two-plus decades of covering the Georgia Bulldogs and the SEC, Dean Legge is one of the definitive voices in Athens and beyond. Legge has authored two books - DAWGSTRUCTION and DOUBLE DAWGS - with each chronicling Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' run to national titles in 2021 and 2022. Legge has been a Heisman Trophy voter since 2005 and a Biletnikoff Award voter since 2009. He’s covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game, College Football Playoff National Championship Games, the NCAA Tournament, the College World Series as well as a slew of college football, basketball and baseball games. Legge graduated from Coker College in 1999 with a degree in Political Science. He played both tennis and basketball for the Cobras. After graduating, Legge completed his academic career at the University of Georgia where he earned a Master of Public Administration from the School of Public and International Affairs in 2001. In 2008, Legge was elected President of the Coker College Alumni Association. He served on the Board of Trustees at Coker from 2009 to 2017 and was a member of the Executive Committee, Student Services and Enrollment Committee and Athletic Committee in that time. Legge is a native of Tucker, Georgia.Follow Dawg_Post