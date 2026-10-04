How to Watch Georgia Football vs. Alabama: Game Time, TV Channel, Streaming, Odds for Week 6 game (Oct. 10, 2026)

ATHENS - No. 2 Georgia football has a huge matchup with No. 7 Alabama in a Week 6 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how to watch the game online.

Georgia football beat Vanderbilt 38-14 on Saturday. Alabama smoked No. 16 Mississippi State 56-23. This is Georgia football's second road game of the year, and a game that is considered one of the biggest this season in college football.

“Nothing we did here today carried over into next week," Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said after the win over State. “(I) Love that we can get on a bus, get here, put on the pads, go play ball. These guys love it. They play for each other. As long as that continues to happen inside our program, the sky’s the limit.”

Georgia and Alabama have combined to win 13 SEC titles and eight national titles since 2009. This decade the either UGA or Bama have won each SEC Championship Game played and have combined to win three national titles (2020, 2021 and 2022).

Georgia football-Alabama: Game time for Week 6 game

The Georgia football-Alabama game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start on Saturday.

Georgia football-Alabama: TV Channel for Week 6 game

The Georgia football-Alabama game will be broadcast on ABC.

Georgia football-Alabama: How to watch online, stream for Week 6 game

The Georgia football-Alabama game will be streamed using the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game.

Georgia football-Alabama: Odds, point spread, over/under for Week 6 game

According to FanDuel, Georgia is a 1.5-point favorite against Alabama. The over/under for the game is 57.5

The Dawgs are 4-1 against the spread this season.

What Kirby Smart said:

“I think to play well in this conference, you’ve got to be able to take as many punches as you give. I thought our guys really responded well today. We really need this kind of game – tough, physical, hard-fought. Punch, punch back, punch, punch back. Because that’s how you play in the SEC.”

Last time out: Georgia football vs. Vanderbilt

Georgia football QB Gunner Stockton tossed three touchdowns and 295 yards on the way to the No. 2 Bulldogs beating Vanderbilt 38-14 in Athens. Georgia has been strong out of the gate so far this season, and Saturday was no different. Georgia has now outscored foes 63-0 in the first quarter of its first five games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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