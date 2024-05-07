Ladd McConkey to the LA Chargers was a Favorite Pick of the Draft Per NFL Analyst
Former Georgia Bulldog wide receiver Ladd McConkey being drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers was this NFL analyst's favorite pick of the 2024 NFL draft.
The Georgia football program just recently had eight players selected in the 2024 NFL draft which brings their total to 33 players over the last three years. The Bulldogs also added two more first-round picks to the tally and almost had three as Ladd McConkey was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers with the 34th overall pick in the second round. While he didn't land in the first round, McConkey did land in a good spot and one NFL analyst said it was his favorite pick of the entire draft.
ESPN released an article where NFL analysts picked their favorite draft picks from the entire class. Mike Clay, a fantasy football analyst, chose McConkey to the Chargers. Here is what he said:
"Wide receiver Ladd McConkey to the Los Angeles Charger sat No. 34. The Chargers moved on from Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Austin Ekeler and Gerald Everett during the offseason, a foursome responsible for 55% of the team's targets over the past two seasons. Enter McConkey, who is an excellent fit as a potential Allen replacement in the short-to-intermediate area for quarterback Justin Herbert. Even in a run-heavy offense, McConkey, who came out of Georgia, has a path to massive volume right out of the gate."
Head coach Jim Harbaugh and GM Joe Hortiz spoke about what led them to drafting McConkey following day two of the draft.
"Versatility," said Harbaugh. "He can be an outside recevier, he can be a slot receiver, love the speed, 4.38, but he plays to it, he plays 4.38... Once he's got the ball in his hands, me and Joe were talking about it, he's very Brock Bowers-like, the way he gets yards after the catch."
Not only does it look like McConkey is going to get an ample amount of reps and opportunity out in LA, but he also will be playing with one of the league's better quarterbacks, Justin Herbert. Georgia fans have a lot to be excited about for the upcoming NFL season, and McConkey will be one fans will need to keep weekly tabs on.
