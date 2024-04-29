Ladd McConkey 'Very Brock Bowers Like' Per Jim Harbaugh, Los Angeles Chargers
The 2024 NFL draft is officially wrapped and the Georgia Bulldogs had another great showing at the draft. One of the top picks from the program this year was wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the second round with the 34th overall pick. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and GM Joe Hortiz spoke about what led them to drafting McConkey following day two of the draft.
"Versatility," said Harbaugh. "He can be an outside recevier, he can be a slot receiver, love the speed, 4.38, but he plays to it, he plays 4.38... Once he's got the ball in his hands, me and Joe were talking about it, he's very Brock Bowers-like, the way he gets yards after the catch."
McConkey has received a variety of comparisons during his time at Georgia and leading into the NFL draft, but Harbaugh might be the first one to link him to a part of former Georgia tight end Brock Bowers' game. Both players were tremendous assets for the Bulldogs on offense the last three years, and both excelled at creating explosive plays when Georgia needed them.
"I think what he offers is versatility," said Hortiz. "The way they used him [at Georgia], he's outside or playing Z, he's going against press, he's beating press. And then they move him into slot and he's got great feel with the middle of the field. God, you watch him work versus zone and uncover up the seam so just a lot of football intelligence in his play that carries over in both positions."
During his time with the Bulldogs, McConkey quickly became an impact player for Georgia, hauling in 119 receptions over three seasons for 1,687 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was a key contributor on Georgia’s back-to-back national championship teams and a fan favorite.
