ATHENS - Kirby Smart's No. 2 Georgia Football faces Vanderbilt in Sanford Stadium for Homecoming. Stay tuned to this page for all scoring updates and reports live from Between the Hedges in Athens.

SCORE: Georgia Football - 0 Vanderbilt - 0

1st Quarter:

(15:00) Georgia football wins the toss and elects to kick off. The Bulldogs force a punt after Quintavius Johnson pressured Vanderbilt quarterback Blaze Berlowitz on a 3rd and six that led to an incomplete pass. The Bulldogs take over on their own 20 yard-line.

PRE-GAME

26:30 Mark Pre-Game

The Bulldogs have retired to the locker room before the 12:46 PM kickoff.

The betting line for the Georgia-Vanderbilt game has moved up to UGA -26.5 on multiple outlets.

40:00 Mark Pre-game

Georgia RB Nate Frazier is dressed and doing preliminary work with the Bulldogs. A week ago Frazier did not warm up with teammates, and did not play.

43:00 Mark Pre-game

Kirby Smart leads the Bulldogs onto the field for pre-game warmups. Smart jogs from the lockerroom to the 45-yard line to talk with UGA staffers - likely aware of the reality that Curtis is not warming up.

According to multiple reports, Vanderbilt QB Jared Curtis WILL NOT play Saturday against Georgia. A photo from Dawg Post's Ryan Kerley shows that Curtis is not dressed out during pre-game warmups.

Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis will not play today. He’s not dressed out or warming up with the team. Undisclosed injury. pic.twitter.com/tnQchBmSxI — Ryan Kerley (@RyanCKerley) October 3, 2026

Sources: Vanderbilt star freshman QB Jared Curtis will not play at Georgia today. He’s a former Georgia commit who’d been considered a game-time decision with an undisclosed injury. pic.twitter.com/yp1mYOieGT — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 3, 2026

It has been a week of checking the injury report for both the No. 2 Dawgs and Vanderbilt. Both starting Vanderbilt QB Jared Curtis and starting Georgia football RB Nate Frazier have been listed as "questionable" all week.

ESPN reported Saturday morning that Curtis will be a game-time decision, and that he will likely try to play. That outlet further reported that there was "optimism" that Frazier would play against Vanderbilt. He has been out with what has been reported by ESPN with a rib injury.

Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said that Curtis has been trying to practice all week, but he's been limited.

"He's banged up. He's not been able to be full-go in practice,” Lea said of Curtis. “So I think this has been about the injury report is there for a reason and we want to honor that. Questionable is the right marking for him right now. I'm hopeful. I think every day he's felt a little better and he's done a little more in practice. Certainly not ruling him out.”

On ESPN's College Gameday, Nick Saban reiterated that the Dawgs are the "most complete team in the nation", but that UGA had limited upside because they are the No. 2 team in the country.