Adonai Mitchell Flashing Early Signs of Stardom

Freshman wide receiver Adonai Mitchell has stepped up in camp and could play a role for the Bulldogs this fall for Georgia Football.

After the injuries to wide receivers, George Pickens and Jermaine Burton in spring camp the Bulldogs needed some good news at the position. Que the emergence of freshman wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.

There had been buzz surrounding Mitchell’s name all camp but it seemed the scrimmage Saturday was the tipping point. Mitchell was one of many wide receivers making plays on the outside.

He even gained praise from a former Bulldog wide receiver, Georgia great Terrence Edwards. In a post to his Twitter account Edwards said:

“I had a lot of ppl reach out to me after I went to UGA’s practice on Thursday trying to get information. Well, here's a tidbit for you. Adonai Mitchell is going to shock a lot of ppl. #TEwracademy”

Coming into spring camp Dawgs Daily had Mitchell as the No. 4 Z-receiver on the depth chart, behind Burton, Demetris Robertson, and Kearis Jackson. While he won’t leapfrog Burton he could steal snaps from Robertson and Jackson.

Mitchell stands 6-4 and weighs 200 lbs. but offers much more than just his size. He runs crisp routes and has serious suddenness. He doesn’t have elite top-end speed but gets up to his top speed quickly.

The Bulldog offense needs a player to spell Burton on the outside. When Jermaine is forced to exit the game someone needs to make a play on the perimeter, and so far there is no reliable route runner that fits that bill.

He won’t blow anyone away with elusiveness, speed, or physicality but at the end of the day, Mitchell gets open and provides his quarterback an easy target.

