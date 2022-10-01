Injuries were not a big factor coming into the regular season for Georgia, as opposed to a season ago where injuries plagued the team throughout the season. It felt like the Bulldogs were always trying to get healthy on their road to an eventual national championship.

So far into the 2022 season, injuries have not been a huge factor. Injuries are undoubtedly a part of the game; teams will have to adjust accordingly to their injury list.

Adjusting is what the Bulldogs have been doing over the last few weeks without one of their top receivers.

AD Mitchell has not only traveled but has dressed out for the first time in three weeks as well. Mitchell did not travel with the team to Columbia, South Carolina, two weeks ago but was on the sideline for the home win over Kent State. He will not play on Saturday night it appears.

Head coach Kirby Smart expressed optimism throughout the buildup to Saturday, we will see if he is anything more than a support figure tonight.

WR Adonai Mitchell - OUT - will travel with the team according to sources, though we at Dawgs Daily don't expect him to play. The receiver has been battling an ankle sprain since the matchup with Samford in week 2.

DT Jalen Carter will be available if need be after having dealt with an ankle injury of his own since the South Carolina matchup in week 3. He was available a week ago against Kent State though he did not play on defense.

RB Kenny McIntosh will be a game-time decision, according to sources. The senior running back left last week's matchup in the fourth quarter after reaggravating a previous bone bruise, according to Kirby Smart. He will travel with the team and be assessed on Saturday during pregame.

WR Arian Smith will dress though his status is still questionable. Smart indicated this week during his media availability that Smith was back running but had not returned to cutting just yet.

