Nick Saban Explains Why Jermaine Burton Left UGA for Bama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is no stranger to taking the nation's most elite talents from other programs. Whether it be on the high school recruiting circuit, or most recently on via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

LSU cornerback Elias Ricks, Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs, and Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton were the three most sought after position players in the entire portal this offseason and Alabama managed to land them before the end of Janaury.

The Jermaine Burton news broke just a week after a national title for the Bulldogs, sparking questions about the fanbase, and even former players.

Nick Saban spoke about why Burton decided to leave on Wednesday. And as most expected, it was a business decision as Saban portrayed:

You know, Jermaine Burton was somebody that we recruited out of high school that we thought was a really really good player. He had a fairly productive you know, year at at Georgia. They have a lot of good players at his position and you know, he had some production this year, but, you know, probably might have seen a better opportunity because we're a little bit more wide open and throw the ball more with a good quarterback. That may have been his intention but you know, we feel like you know, we lost you know, both starting receivers and Slade. You know, to to the draft and Slade so, you know, to get a more experienced player that has some playing time in this league, probably is a good thing for us and we like his ability and, you know, hopefully he'll be able to be very productive for us.

"We're a little bit more wide open and throw the ball more with a good quarterback," says Saban. And, well, he's not lying. They have back-to-back Heisman trophy winners, including the returning winner at the quarterback position in Bryce Young and they've produced seven first-round receivers since 2011, whereas Georgia has produced just one in that time span.

