The Bulldogs have been able to secure the commitment from Anthony Evans. The 2023 speedster of a wide receiver from Judson, Texas, and Converse high school announced today that he will be playing his college football for the University of Georgia.

The Bulldogs looked to be the favorite before Evans initially chose Oklahoma. However, Georgia did not give up, and they kept the pressure on Evans. This, combined with Oklahoma's struggles this year, was the nail in the coffin for Oklahoma.

Evans is ranked as a top 300 prospect according to 247sports composite. With wide receiver has been a significant need for the bulldogs on the trail in 2023, the addition of Evans brings a unique skill set. In his first class as wide receivers coach in Athens, Bryan McClendon has added many talented pass catchers to Georgia's recruiting class; this has been lacking the past couple of recruiting, so flipping a player like Evans is a welcomed sight.

Evans's best asset is his speed; he is your prototypical speed slot wide receiver. He has a tiny frame at 5-10.5 and 150 pounds. Evans will have to come to Georgia and add some weight to hold up in the SEC. Georgia will ask him to block, so this might be a player that takes to get on the field when the bulking needs to occur. He bolsters official track times that rival that of young Olympians in the 100.

10.27 - 100m

21.10 - 200m

Evans is very explosive and looks to be a solid route runner. He has the speed now. However, he will have to add those to route running skills that he has flashed on tape but mostly were not needed where played.

All in all, Georgia got themselves a great player that will add some explosiveness to their team and someone who can make a difference in the passing game.

Here's a look at Anthony Evans junior highlight tape.

2023 Georgia Commits

Anthony Evans, WR

CJ Allen, LB

Monroe Freeling, OT

Raylen Wilson, LB

Joenel Aguero, DB

Troy Bowles, LB

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Gabe Harris, Edge

Bo Hughley, OT

Tyler Williams, WR

Raymond Cottrell, WR

AJ Harris, DB

Daniel Harris, DB

Jamaal Jarrett, DL

Justyn Rhett, DB

Lawson Luckie, TE

Kelton Smith, IOL

Roderick Robinson II, RB

Joshua Miller, IOL

Yazeed Haynes, WR

Peyton Woodring, K

