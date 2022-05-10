Arch Manning to Make an Announcement at 5 PM? What Could it Be?

After months of speculation, it seems like the top quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class, Arch Manning, could make an announcement. The rumor originates from a post to social media by Hayes Fawcett of ON3, who took to Instagram to start a countdown to his "Arch Manning post."

With this post scheduled to drop around 5 PM eastern time, it has many wondering what this post will be about. Will it be a list of schools? A decision date? It is sure to take the college football recruiting world by storm, whatever it may be.

The son of Cooper Manning, Arch is shaping up to be the next in line among a three-headed family monster of quarterbacks that drastically impacted the game of football. First, Archie, an original of his own, creative and athletic, the complete opposite of his two boys. Second, Eli and Peyton are Hall of Famers in their own right and men who have left their stamp on the history books.

Ironically enough, Arch combines both Archie's athletic style and Peyton and Eli's command for the standard pocket passing. Manning can hit throws from a variety of angles. He moves well in the pocket and doesn't need to set his feet to deliver an accurate ball. This isn't the Manning style of quarterback play that most professional football fans have grown accustomed to. However, this is a much more dynamic athlete when it comes to extending plays with his legs and making plays outside the pocket.

If a list of top schools is the announcement, Georgia is widely expected to be included among other top schools. Alabama and Texas are the other two contenders that are believed to be in this recruitment. However, sources told SI Dawgs Daily back in September that Texas and Georgia seem to be the frontrunners.

