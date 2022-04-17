In his first game in front of a live-crowd since 2020, Gilbert took the spotlight.

Everyone had their own set of questions about Arik Gilbert heading into the spring. After spending the 2021 season away from the football program as he dealt with personal issues, Gilbert hadn't played in front of a live crowd since December 5th, 2020, when he was still an LSU Tiger playing Alabama.

Gilbert transferred to Georgia that following offseason but could've easily ended up at SEC East rival Florida, as the Marietta, Georgia, native committed to the Gators before flipping to Georgia in July of 2021. Gilbert would then spend the rest of the 2021 season away from the field after news broke he was taking time away due to "personal matters."

Ever since sources told SI Dawgs Daily back in January that the former freshman standout with the Tigers is back with the team, the hype is building to see the return of the former five-star prospect to live-action. Saturday's G-Day game provided just a preview of what Gilbert will offer to the Bulldogs in 2022.

After reporting back near 300 pounds according to multiple sources this past winter, the tight end is now sitting around 260-pounds after losing nearly 40 pounds. However, at 6-foot-5 and 260-pounds, he doesn't look like he lost much of a step from what he showed in 2020.

Gilbert capped off the Black team's first offensive drive with a tough 16-yard touchdown reception between two defenders, marking Gilbert's first touchdown of the day and both teams overall. Gilbert would find the endzone later in the game on a 6-yard touchdown reception, as Bennett found the big target in the back left corner of the endzone.

Bennett would once again turn to the redshirt sophomore on the game-winning drive as he connected for 27-yard reception late in the game, advancing the Black offense to their own 45-yard line. A few plays later, a 25-yard reception to Kearis Jackson would help set up kicker Jared Zirkel to kick the game-winning field goal, securing steak and lobster for the Black team.

Smart was quick to praise Gilbert post-game, “Arik is a really tough, physical player that’s done a good job. I’m more proud of the practices he had leading up to today. Today was a little bit of the icing on the cake. He got some good breaks." Before pointing out some mistakes that the redshirt sophomore made in the process of his two touchdowns and 49-yard receiving performance.

"He got a ball that I think Stetson was throwing away that I think he made a good play on but he’s not where he needs to be either. There were two missed assignments where he didn’t block a guy that in the run game that could kill us. We had tackles for loss and we ended up not blocking a guy."

With the tight end position hurting for depth with Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington, and Ryland Goede missing time due to injuries, it meant more reps for Arik Gilbert to get accustomed to the offense.

