Auburn OL Says They Can "Destroy" Georgia's Defensive Front If...

When being a 25+ point underdog on the road, one would advise you don't "poke the bear."

The No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs have seemingly slept-walked through a two-week stretch of their mid-season schedule, particularly after allowing an inferior Missouri team to drag them into deep water on Saturday night.

The last two weeks have some people wondering if what appeared to be a death machine through three weeks of football may have some flaws. So much so that it has opponents talking about "destroying" this Georgia defensive front. Well, kind of.

Auburn center Brandon Council met with the media on Wednesday and said, "If we can keep them out of their third-down packages, we can demolish them," when asked about Georgia's defensive front.

And well, he's not wrong. Let's break the quote down a bit. What are Georgia's "third down" packages? Well, on third and long over the years under Kirby Smart, Georgia deploys what is known as their "Rabbit" package. This is their lineup comprised of their best athletes and pass rushers. This season That package has been comprised of names like Xavian Sorey, Smael Mondon, Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Jalen Carter, Mykel Williams, and Nolan Smith. With almost all of them standing up, with a potential to rush from anywhere and everywhere.

So, If Georgia isn't in their "third-down packages," then that would mean Auburn would have managed to earn third and short opportunities and stayed away from third and long. Therefore, Council isn't exactly wrong. It's just not likely.

Auburn is 85th in the country in yards per play, indicating they have an issue sustaining drives as is. To compound the problem, through five games they are averaging 2.4 turnovers per game, having thrown 8 interceptions in just four games.

