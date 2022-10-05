Skip to main content

Auburn OL Says They Can "Destroy" Georgia's Defensive Front If...

Auburn offensive lineman Brandon Council has provided the Georgia defensive line unit a little bit of bulletin board material days before they face off in Athens.

When being a 25+ point underdog on the road, one would advise you don't "poke the bear."

The No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs have seemingly slept-walked through a two-week stretch of their mid-season schedule, particularly after allowing an inferior Missouri team to drag them into deep water on Saturday night. 

The last two weeks have some people wondering if what appeared to be a death machine through three weeks of football may have some flaws. So much so that it has opponents talking about "destroying" this Georgia defensive front. Well, kind of. 

Auburn center Brandon Council met with the media on Wednesday and said, "If we can keep them out of their third-down packages, we can demolish them," when asked about Georgia's defensive front. 

And well, he's not wrong. Let's break the quote down a bit. What are Georgia's "third down" packages? Well, on third and long over the years under Kirby Smart, Georgia deploys what is known as their "Rabbit" package. This is their lineup comprised of their best athletes and pass rushers. This season That package has been comprised of names like Xavian Sorey, Smael Mondon, Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Jalen Carter, Mykel Williams, and Nolan Smith. With almost all of them standing up, with a potential to rush from anywhere and everywhere. 

So, If Georgia isn't in their "third-down packages," then that would mean Auburn would have managed to earn third and short opportunities and stayed away from third and long. Therefore, Council isn't exactly wrong. It's just not likely. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Auburn is 85th in the country in yards per play, indicating they have an issue sustaining drives as is. To compound the problem, through five games they are averaging 2.4 turnovers per game, having thrown 8 interceptions in just four games. 

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

Screenshot 10-05-2022 13.26.41
Football

SEC Shorts Pokes Fun at Georgia After Recent Struggles

By Jonathan Williams
20220910_AJW_FB_SAMFORD_3548-X2
News

What Javon Bullard's Return Means to Georgia's Defense

By Brooks Austin
211009_AJW_FB_AUBURN_1548
Football

The History Between Georgia and Auburn, The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry

By Jonathan Williams
mitchell 20220903_AJW_FB_OREGON_2771-X4
News

Injury Report: AD Mitchell Offers "Promising" Sign Ahead of Auburn

By Harrison Reno
20220910_AJW_FB_SAMFORD_3014-X2
Football

Georgia Is Learning About Themselves Ahead of A Tough Stretch

By Scott Green
2277B2E9-5F9F-4597-A1C1-6EA32CC7E0A6
Recruiting

Running Visitors List for The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry Game

By Connor Jackson
220924_KAR_FB_KENT_0039
Football

What has Been Holding Georgia's Offense Back?

By Jonathan Williams
Kirby Smart Press Conerence Before Georgia vs Auburn
News

WATCH: Kirby Smart Monday Presser Before Matchup with Auburn

By Brooks Austin