BREAKING: Bennett Family Tradition Continues, Stetson's Brother Luke Walks On to Georgia

Stetson Bennett's younger brother Luke Henry Bennett earned a preferred walk-on offer from Georgia and will be joining the football team this summer.

The former walk-on story that is Stetson Bennett is one that's made for the movies. Though, most wouldn't even believe it to be possible. A 5'9 walk on quarterback pushing out several five stars on his way to a starting role is one unbelievable story, but to win the first national title in 41 years is where things get a bit unbelievable. 

The national champion quarterback opted to use his free year of eligibility granted by the NCAA following the COVID shortened 2020 season, allowing any student-athlete to play an extra year of college football, no matter their graduation status.

With 2022 surely the last season of college football at Georgia for Stetson Bennett, it may not be the end for the Bennett family in between the hedges. According to his Twitter account, Bennett's younger brother Luke Henry Bennett earned a preferred walk-on offer from Georgia and will be joining the football team this summer. 

The walk on tradition continues for the Bennett family and the Georgia Bulldogs. 

