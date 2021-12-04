Brock Bowers Injured vs Alabama

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers has been injured and has entered the injury tent during the SEC Championship game between the Bulldogs and Alabama.

Georgia has battled the injury bug for the better part of the season and that trend continued on Saturday as the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs faced off with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Star freshman tight end Brock Bowers exited the game following a reception in the first quarter and was seen inside the medical tent on the side line.

We will keep you updated on the injury.

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN

WR, George Pickens (Knee) - IN

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT

WR, Kearis Jackson (Ribs) - Questionable

DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - IN

EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - IN

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Probable

DB, Chris Smith (Knee) - Probable

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - IN

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - IN



WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

News

Brian Robinson Jr. Injury Update

Jamaree Salyer Injury Status Updated

Could Christopher Smith See the Field in Atlanta?

