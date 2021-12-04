Brock Bowers Injured vs Alabama

Brock Bowers Injury Update
Georgia has battled the injury bug for the better part of the season and that trend continued on Saturday as the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs faced off with the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Star freshman tight end Brock Bowers exited the game following a reception in the first quarter and was seen inside the medical tent on the side line.
We will keep you updated on the injury.
Injury Report
- QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN
- WR, George Pickens (Knee) - IN
- RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
- RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
- WR, Kearis Jackson (Ribs) - Questionable
- DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - IN
- EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - IN
- OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Probable
- DB, Chris Smith (Knee) - Probable
- WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
- WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
- WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - IN
- WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - IN
- WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT
- OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
- DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
- CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
- LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT
