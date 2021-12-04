Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Brock Bowers Injury Update

    Georgia tight end Brock Bowers has been injured and has entered the injury tent during the SEC Championship game between the Bulldogs and Alabama.
    Author:

    Georgia has battled the injury bug for the better part of the season and that trend continued on Saturday as the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs faced off with the Alabama Crimson Tide. 

    Star freshman tight end Brock Bowers exited the game following a reception in the first quarter and was seen inside the medical tent on the side line. 

    We will keep you updated on the injury. 

    Injury Report

    • QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN
    • WR, George Pickens (Knee) - IN
    • RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
    • RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
    • WR, Kearis Jackson (Ribs) - Questionable
    • DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - IN
    • EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - IN
    • OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Probable
    • DB, Chris Smith (Knee) - Probable
    • WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
    • WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
    • WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - IN
    • WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - IN
    • WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT
    • OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
    • DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
    • CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
    • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

    News

    Brian Robinson Jr. Injury Update

    Jamaree Salyer Injury Status Updated

    Read More

    Could Christopher Smith See the Field in Atlanta?

    You Might Also Like:

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    211120_mlm_fb_dawgwalk_5067-X2
    News

    Brock Bowers Injured vs Alabama

    14 seconds ago
    211127_AJW_FB_GT_1064-L
    News

    Final Thoughts: Time to Get Over The Bama Bump

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_11767768
    News

    LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Alabama

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17244963
    News

    Final Injury Report: Bama Could Be Without Leading Rusher

    1 hour ago
    211120_AJW_FB_CSU_0627-L
    News

    LATEST on Jamaree Salyer's Availability vs Bama

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17175464
    News

    College Gameday Make Their SEC Championship Picks

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_9580367
    News

    Lee Corso Makes Head Gear Pick for SEC Championship

    4 hours ago
    211113_AJW_FB_TN_1518-L
    News

    LATEST on Chris Smith's Availability for SECCG

    5 hours ago