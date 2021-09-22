2022 Schedule Takeaways: UGA with Another Favorable Year

Taking a Look at Who and When the Dawgs will Face in 2022

Georgia released their 2022 football schedule today on the UGA Football Twitter Account. The schedule features several interesting changes and includes two major rivals back to back in the second half of the season. Auburn stays in the middle of October, and Georgia keeps the bye week before Florida.

Georgia vs Oregon (In Atlanta). September 3, 2022

September 3, 2022 Georgia vs Samford. September 10, 2022

September 10, 2022 Georgia AT South Carolina. September 17, 2022

September 17, 2022 Georgia vs Kent State. September 24, 2022

September 24, 2022 Georgia AT Missouri. October 1, 2022

October 1, 2022 Georgia vs Auburn. October 8, 2022

October 8, 2022 Georgia vs Vanderbilt. October 15, 2022

October 15, 2022 BYE Week

Georgia vs Florida (in Jacksonville). October 29, 2022

October 29, 2022 Georgia vs Tennessee. November 5, 2022

November 5, 2022 Georgia AT Mississippi State. November 12, 2022

November 12, 2022 Georgia AT Kentucky. November 19, 2022

November 19, 2022 Georgia vs Georgia Tech. November 26, 2022

Initial Observations:

For Now...

Texas and Oklahoma aren't supposed to come to the SEC until they either wait out their current TV contract or buy themselves out of their current TV contract that is up after the 2023 season. Most in the college football world are of the belief that both the Longhorns and Sooners will likely be in the conference much sooner than 2024, even as soon as next year, which would throw the schedule off entirely.

Season Starter

The 2021 season began Georgia decade long run of out of conference games like Clemson. In 2022, they will kick things off against Mario Cristobal and the Oregon Ducks in Atlanta. It will be essentially another home game on the schedule compared to how far the Ducks will be traveling.

Crossover Schedule

It doesn't get much easier for Georgia in terms of crossover games than Auburn — the constant crossover — and Mississippi State. No Alabama, no LSU, no Texas A&M. That's a favorable matchup for Georgia even with it being in Starkville.

You May Also Like:

Georgia v. South Carolina: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

Daniels Decisive in Return vs South Carolina

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.