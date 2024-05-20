Charlie Condon Named SEC Player of the Year
Georgia baseball star Charlie Condon named SEC Player of the Year.
The Georgia Bulldogs just recently wrapped up their 2024 regular season after a three game series against the Florida Gators, and it was an impressive showing from the Bulldogs this year. Not only that, it was an incredible season from Charlie Condon. The conference seems to have felt that way as well as Condon has been named the SEC Player of the Year.
This season, Condon batted .451, hit 35 home runs and tallied 75 RBIs. Condon led the nation in a multitude of categories including batting average, home runs and slugging percentage. He finished top three in just about every single major hitting statistic. He was also recently named a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Award, which is annually given to the most outstanding baseball player in the nation. He would be the first-ever Bulldog to win the award.
Condon has been breaking records, smashing the baseball and has become the top prospect for the 2024 MLB draft this season, all while helping lead the Bulldogs to becoming one of the best teams in the nation.
Condon was offered by Georgia to be a preferred walk-oncoming out of high school. He didn't hold any major offers and jumped on the opportunity to play in Athens when he had the chance. After redshirting his freshman season, Condon exploded onto the scene and showcased the special abilities every single team overlooked when he was in high school. Now he is one of the most coveted baseball prospects in the entire country.
