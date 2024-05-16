Georgia's Charlie Condon Named Semifinalist for Prestigious Award
Georgia baseball's Charlie Condon was named a finalist for the Dick Howser Award which is annually given to the top player in the nation.
Georgia baseball has been one of the biggest surprises in college baseball this season. In Wes Johnson's first year as head coach, the Bulldogs have become a consensus top-10 team in the country and are on the verge of hosting a regional in postseason play. Perhaps the biggest reason why is Charlie Condon, who has been nothing short of phenomenal this season and has now been named as a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Award.
The Howser Award is annually given to the nation's top player and is considered to the one of the most prestigious awards. The last time a Georgia player was even a finalist for the award was Gordon Beckham back in 2008.
Condon has been breaking records, smashing the baseball and has become the top prospect for the 2024 MLB draft this season, all while helping lead the Bulldogs to becoming one of the best teams in the nation.
So far this season, Condon is batting .454, has hit 34 home runs and tallied 72 RBIs. He also has compiled an OPS of 1.649 and an OBP of .567. He is one of the nation's top hitters and is a statisical leader in a variety of categories.
Condon was offered by Georgia to be a preferred walk-on coming out of high school. He didn't hold any major offers and jumped on the opportunity to play in Athens when he had the chance. After redshirting his freshman season, Condon exploded onto the scene and showcased the special abilities every single team overlooked when he was in high school. Now he is one of the most coveted baseball prospects in the entire country.
