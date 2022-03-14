One of the nation's best in the class of 2023 is Montgomery, Alabama's own Christopher Vizzina. Dawgs Daily caught up with Vizzina in Atlanta at the Pylon 7on7 event.

The state of Georgia has produced quite a bit of elite quarterbacks over the last decade, from Deshaun Watson to Brock Vandagriff, the five stars continue to roll through the Peach State. And just a few hours west, in the Yellow Hammer State, Alabama is no stranger to elite prospects at the position either.

One of the nation's best in the class of 2023 is Montgomery, Alabama's own Christopher Vizzina. An SI-American Candidate, and potential SI99 member, Vizzina is in the midst of what we like to call around here "A Big Boy Recruitment."

Only the nation's top programs are even bothering recruiting Vizzina. Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, Notre Dame, etc. If they've played in a College Football Playoff or competed for a National Title in the last decade, they've got a shot at Vizzina.

That obviously includes the defending National Champion Georgia Bulldogs.

That was big. It came after what was weekly calls with Coach Monken, and he told me that they'd really zeroed in on the '23 class, and I'd really earned my stock and everything. I'd been talking to him for a long time. - Vizzina on the offer from Georgia.

What's that relationship like with Todd Monken and Buster Faulkner:

"It's great, I probably talk to Buster more, but at the same time, those are two guys that have been on me very early. That have never really slowed down the recruitment of me."

Vizzina on what he's seen in the offense over the last two years under Todd Monken.

"I feel like they do a lot of the same stuff that we do at my high school, and that's big to me. I know that it's not that it will be easy to go into, but an easier transition and stuff like that."

What do you like about Georgia:

"Everything, man. It's close to home. They compete for a National Title all of the time, they have great players, they have top-notch facilities, the education is great. So, yea, there's a lot to like."

Sources indicated that Vizzina visited Georgia on Sunday afternoon.

