REPORT: LSU Trying to Take Georgia Assitant

Georgia is currently preparing to win their first national title since 1980 on Monday night, while every other program not named Alabama is preparing for the upcoming 2022 season.

So, for programs undergoing coaching regime changes, like LSU under new head coach Brian Kelly, that means hiring a coaching staff. And Kelly is all but done with loading up his staff.

Except for the wide receivers coaching position. That's still vacant, and perhaps there's a reason for that. According to FootballScoop.com, Kelly’s top target is University of Georgia assistant Cortez Hankton.

A New Orleans native who spent six years in the NFL after a standout-career at Texas State, Hankton also has served as the Bulldogs’ pass game coordinator each of the past three seasons.

In late-November, an Southeastern Conference staff told FootballScoop of Hankton, “He’s coached at Vandy, Ivy League, played in the league and is sharp,” calling him a potential future head coach.

Hankton has been the lead recruiter for the state of Louisiana for the Georgia Bulldogs and has produced elite recruiting classes at the wide receiver position despite not having an "air raid" offense or at least air raid statistics at the position.

