Todd Monken Named Top Head Coach Candidate for ACC Opening

With the amount of success Georgia football has had this season it could mean some of their coordinators could be on the move, like Todd Monken.

The coaching carousel in college football has gotten off to a blazing hot start with coaches like Lincoln Riley, Brian Kelly, and Billy Napier already headed off to new head coaching gigs. On Wednesday, ESPN published an article discussing the top coaching candidates remaining on the market, and Georgia's offensive coordinator, Todd Monken was one of the names included in the article.

More specifically, the article stated that "Two names that have emerged prominently in the Duke head coaching search are a pair of SEC coordinators -- Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko." Monken has done a commemorable job at leading Georgia's offense which makes it very understandable as to why teams would be targeting him as a potential head coach.

Despite being an offensive coordinator for multiple teams at both the college and NFL level, he has only had one head coaching job with Southern Miss University from 2013-2015. During that three-year period, Monken went 13-25 and won his division during his last season as head coach before departing for the NFL.

While he may not have the most experience of being a head coach he does know what it takes to have a successful offense. The Georgia Bulldogs' offense currently ranks 6th in the nation in points per game averaging 40.7 and during his time at Oklahoma State he had a very lethal offense. That is certainly good enough to grab anyone's attention, especially if that coach has 32 years of college and NFL coaching experience.

It is not known as to if Todd Monken is looking to become a head coach again, but the fact of the manner is when you have been around for as long as Monken has your opportunities to become a head coach are getting fewer and fewer. Only time will tell where Georgia's offensive coordinator will be come next season, but it is definitely something fans should keep an eye on moving forward.

