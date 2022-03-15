According to Smart tight end, Darnell Washington will miss the remainder of spring practice after suffering a lower leg injury. We bring tell you what we know and what it means.

The spring football calendar is upon us, which means the chaotic circus that is the Georgia Football beat is back in full swing of things. As Kirby Smart approach the podium today, he himself came with a bit of news to break.

The junior tight end is coming off a sophomore campaign that saw him miss the first five games of the regular season due to a foot injury suffered in fall camp, Washington spent much of last fall trying to catch back up to speed even after the injury. As a result, Washington recorded just ten receptions for 154 yards and one touchdown in the eleven games he played for the Bulldogs.

With Washington now expected to miss the spring due to injury, he will join fellow tight Brock Bowers on the injury list after Bowers underwent shoulder surgery this offseason.

So, what does it mean for both Washington and the Georgia Bulldogs this spring?

Young Tight End and Wideouts

Georgia morphed into a 12 and 13 personnel football team towards the end of the 2021 season as Darnell Washington became fully healthy. That won't be available likely this spring. Arik Gilbert, Oscar Delp, and Brett Seither are now the only available scholarship tight ends on the roster, leaving no room to rotate multiple tight end sets across the depth chart. So, the tight ends available will be getting their fair share of work and coaching.

As for the young receivers, the same now applies. The likes of Ladd McConkey, AD Mitchell, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Jackson Meeks, De'Nylon Morrissette, and CJ Smith will be alongside the resident oldhead of the bunch in Kearis Jackson. What was a tight end heavy offense will morph into a wide receiver dominant attack this spring by necessity.

Washington and Courson

The severity of the injury has not been disclosed, though sources have confirmed to Dawgs Daily that Washington has been spotted in a boot. Regardless of the severity, under Ron Courson, Georgia's medical staff has a proven track record of repairing not just initial injuries, but the second if one so arises. Zamir White's 4.40 forty-yard dash performance and subsequent career should prove thusly.

