Devonte Wyatt's Stock on the Rise

Devonte Wyatt is a fifth-year senior who took advantage of the NCAA's free year of eligibility and returns to Athens as an overlooked piece on the defensive line lining up next to Jordan Davis.

Following his decision to use his free year of eligibility following the 2020 season, Devonte Wyatt's stock has continued to be rising, as many have pointed him out as an overlooked prospect.

The Reese's Senior Bowl Executive Director of Scouting, Jim Nagy, spoke highly of the Georgia defensive tackle in a Tweet Friday morning. Nagy said:

"Although he gets overshadowed by teammate Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt has get-off, upper body strength, & closing burst to be one of most disruptive interior DT in 2022 class. Staff thinks 313-lber could run in 4.8-4.9 range next spring."

Lorenz Leinweber of SI's Draft Bible pointed out many of the same traits and attributes that Wyatt brings to the table as a defensive lineman. One of those unique traits is positional versatility, which allows him to "line up anywhere five- to zero-technique for the Bulldogs."

Leinweber also points out:

"Wyatt has a quick first step, allowing him to attack gaps. Once at the outside shoulder of blockers, he uses a rip move to keep his frame clean. Keeping his pads low, he can win the leverage battle and get a push bull rushing. Upper body strength is apparent as he wreaks havoc on the inside, tossing linemen. Wyatt plays hard in all phases of the game, making plays thanks to his effort."

That rounded out the "pro" column of Wyatt's evaluation. Wyatt is not a box score monster and often doesn't show his production on the stat sheet; Wyatt is the ultimate "glue guy" on the defensive front that helps his teammates out with his unselfish play, drawing double teams, much like Jordan Davis.



On the flip side, Leinweber points out the "cons," or otherwise referred to as potential points of improvement.

"Without a pass rush plan, Wyatt fails to maximize his physical traits. His hands are all over the place, making him more of a bull in a china shop at this point. He is unable to protect his chest, letting opponents latch on and finish him. In the run game, he gets washed by down blocks frequently. An overeagerness to attack gaps causes him to end up in bad positions. Wyatt lacks length and gets outreached a lot. He is not reliable as a tackler."

Wyatt's decision to remain in college for one more season looks to be a smart one as it allows him one more season of production on the stat sheet, and most importantly, on the tape. Leinweber projects Wyatt as a "developmental defensive tackle who will fight for a roster spot." But also adds, "With development to hand usage, he can become a rotational piece."

