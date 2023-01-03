The Georgia Bulldogs are national title bound for the second year in a row after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl thanks to a masterful come-from-behind performance in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Stetson Bennett put on an absolute show during the final quarter of the game as he threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns, including the game's eventual game-winning touchdown with 58 seconds remaining.

It was one of the more impressive performances to date from Bennett and one that Georgia fans will surely never forget. That performance also put him just 70 yards away from having the most passing yards in a single season in Georgia program history.

Bennett's miraculous game against the Buckeyes proved that he not only belongs in the elite conversation of quarterbacks in college football but that he is more than capable of helping his team scrap their way back into a game during crunch time. It's. a type of performance that garners a lot of respect from people, but not everyone apparently.

Former Tennessee Volunteer, Erik Ainge provided his thoughts on Bennett during "The Erik Ainge Show," and he did not speak very fondly of the Georgia quarterback.

"You know who I can’t stand though? Stetson Bennett. It was cute when he first got to play and played pretty good. And now the whole like I’m a walk-on, I’m a JUCO transfer, he’s like 28-3 as a starter at Georgia, or something like that. I’m cheering hard against him. I want Georgia not to just lose the game I don’t want them to lose with Stetson Bennett throwing 4 touchdowns. I want Stetson Bennett to throw 4 picks and cost his team a championship. He’s such a punk."

The name Erik Ainge might sound familiar to Georgia fans, and that's because it should. He was also the same person who said "Playing between the hedges is overrated" and that Sanford Stadium is "not that loud" prior to Georgia's game against Tennessee this season.

Clearly, Ainge does not have any respect to offer Bennett whatsoever despite the number of obstacles that he had to overcome in order to get to this point in his career.

Regardless, Bennett now prepares for his second national title in as many years and could very well finish his college career as the most decorated quarterback in Georgia football history and as one of the greatest college quarterbacks in the history of the game.

