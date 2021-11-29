ESPN Analyst says "Georgia is Generationally Good"

Georgia football has put together one of the greatest regular season runs that anyone has ever seen, and ESPN's Peter Burns went on to compare the 2021 Georgia to two other historical teams in recent years.

The regular season for college football has officially come to an end which means post-season play is officially on the horizon with Georgia sitting comfortably with the No. 1 ranking and an undefeated record. As Georgia heads into the SEC Championship game with an undefeated record, people are starting to talk about how they match up against past national champions.

On the SEC Network's show called SEC This Morning, Peter Burns went on to discuss his feelings about the matchup between Georgia and Alabama this week in the conference championship game, and he had a lot of good things to say about Georgia including how he thinks they compare to two former national championship SEC teams.

"I don't think this game is going to end up being close. I think we want it to be close, I think Alabama is a really good team I just think Georgia is generationally good. This is a team that is equally as good as 2020 Alabama, might be even better than the 2019 LSU team. It's just that we are not seeing it through this offensive lense, [instead] we're seeing it defensively."

The narrative for the most part of this season when it comes to how teams compare to each other has been that it is Georgia sitting pretty at the top with everyone else below them by a good margin. A big reason for that is due to the fact of how good Georgia's defense has played this season.

During the regular season, Georgia allowed just 83 points this season which averages out to be 6.9 points per game. If that number were to be doubled, Georgia would still lead the nation in that category as Clemson ranks 2nd with 180 points allowed during the season.

The 2019 LSU team and 2020 Alabama both climbed their way to a national championship behind high-powered offenses that put up points in bunches and made it look effortless while doing so. While Georgia is averaging 40 points per game on offense their defense has been the anchor for their success and a major reason why they remain with an unblemished record.

Many asked if LSU was the greatest team in college football history and the same was asked the following year when Alabama went on their national title run. The question is now around Georgia and for a defense to hold up as strongly as Georgia's has this season in an era in which offenses rule the world, there is definitely an argument to be made. If Georgia goes on to win the national championship this season, it could be time to crown a new greatest team in college football history.

