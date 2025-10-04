HALFTIME: Gunner Stockton's Leg's Carrying Bulldogs Offense Against Kentucky Wildcats
The Georgia Bulldogs are halfway through their matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats. Here is how the game has shaken out thus far.
First Quarter
The Bulldogs began the game with the ball and promptly marched down the field to reach the red zone. Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton scrambled for a touchdown to cap off the impressive opening drive.
The Wildcats' first offensive drive of the game was not nearly as successful, as it sputtered before they were able to reach midfield. An excellent punt placed the Dawgs inside their own five-yard line. The poor field position did not matter, however, as the Dawgs once again marched down to the red zone. A second Gunner Stockton rushing touchdown would cap off a 96-yard drive and bleed out the first quarter.
Second Quarter
The final play of the first quarter was an explosive screen play from the Wildcats' offense, which set up the eventual touchdown for Kentucky. Georgia's ensuing drive was ended by a Gunner Stockton interception, his first of the season.
Luckily, Georgia's defense answered the call and quickly forced a Wildcats punt. Georgia's next offensive drive would also result in a punt, as the Dawgs' offense struggled to reach the end zone. A fantastic punt by Brett Thorson placed Kentucky deep in its own territory, which aided Georgia in forcing another three-and-out.
The Bulldogs' rushing attack helped the Dawgs find the end zone again as the Dawgs once again extended their lead to 14 points. With a little over two minutes to go in the half, the Wildcats marched down the field and missed a field goal to close the half.
The Bulldogs will be on defense to begin the second half and will be looking to hold on to their lead and leave Sanford Stadium with a win. Stay tuned for more coverage from the second half.
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Kentcuky Wildcats
- Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 4th, 2025
- Game time: 12:00 pm ET
- TV: ABC/ESPN 3
- Broadcast Team: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play) and Jesse Palmer (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily