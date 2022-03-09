WATCH: Arik Gilbert Back to WORK

Arik Gilbert took some time away from the Georgia Football program and is back, working out preparing for the 2022 season.

It's been a rather eventful 24-month cycle for one Arik Gilbert. In March of 2020, Gilbert was just two months into his time as an LSU Tiger, becoming accustomed to their system and preparing for a freshman season that would see just eight games before stepping away from the team in Baton Rouge.

An NCAA Transfer Portal entry, commitment and de-commitment to Florida, and enrollment at Georgia bring us to August of 2021 when news broke that Gilbert would be taking time away from the team for "personal matters," as was told in a press release from head coach Kirby Smart.

Mums the word on Gilbert until January of 2022, following a national title — the first in 41 years — when sources indicated he was back on campus and working again with the team.

Now, as most of the Georgia Football program is enjoying a bit of time off during spring break prior to a month-long spring practice slate, Gilbert is back where things started, training with former Georgia Bulldog legend, Terrence Edwards.

The Marietta, Ga., native played eight games as a true freshman in Baton Rouge before he opted out of the final two contests. In those eight games, Gilbert recorded 368 yards and two touchdowns on 35 receptions, showing the potential to be the versatile playmaker that many envisioned coming out of high school.

Initial reports indicated that Gilbert was attending Georgia with intentions of playing more of a wide receiver role, perhaps even replacing George Pickens at the "X" position. We have yet to see whether or not that will be the case or whether offensive coordinator Todd Monken would use Gilbert more as a Brock Bowers "H" type of role.

One thing since Gilbert's return to campus has been evident... he's a mismatch.

