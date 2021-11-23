Brock Bowers SNUBBED from Mackey Award

Though Brock Bowers was on the watch list for the John Mackey Award — given to the nation's top tight end — he was snubbed on the finalist lists.

Brock Bowers has made Georgia and SEC history this season with his performance as a true freshman at the tight end position. And though he was on the watch list for the John Mackey Award — given to the nation's top tight end — he was snubbed on the finalist lists.

Charlier Kolar from Iowa State, Trey McBride from Colorado State, and Texas A&M's Jalen Wydermyer have been named the three finalists for the award.

The decision to place Kolar and McBride over Bowers makes statistical sense, Wydermyer on the other hand, not so much. Bowers has more yards and twice the amount of touchdown receptions.

Bowers has been Georgia’s most diverse weapon on offense. Whether he lines up in-line as a traditional tight end or plays on the outside or in the slot. The true freshman out of Napa, California, made the most of Georgia’s early-season injuries, including Darnell Washington, who missed the first five games with a foot injury.

Following this weekend’s two-touchdown performance in the win over Charleston Southern at home, Bowers made history. According to Kevin Keneely on Twitter, Bowers became the first true freshman tight end in the SEC to have 500+ receiving yards and 8+ touchdowns in over 20 years.

With 552 yards receiving and eight touchdowns as a receiver, Bowers has made an early impact since coming to Athens after missing out on his senior season in high school due to COVID-19. With one more regular-season game still to be played, it looks like Bowers could be the front runner for the John Mackey Award, annually given to the best tight end in college football. If he were to win the award, he’d become the first in Georgia’s history, serving a knockout blow to the narrative that “Georgia doesn’t use their tight ends.”

