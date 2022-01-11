BREAKING: Championship Parade Details Released

Skip to main content

Georgia Championship Parade Details Released

We have the latest on the details for the National Championship Parade for the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.

The University of Georgia will celebrate the Bulldogs' 2021 National Championship on Saturday, January 15th in a ceremony at Sanford Stadium. 

Gates open at Noon. A parade down Lumpkin Street to Sanford Stadium will start at 12:30 with a Dawg Walk at 1 P.M. and a formal program beginning at 2 P.M. 

All tickets are complimentary and will be available to season ticket holders and students Tuesday, January 11th - Thursday, January 13 via an online request form. The remaining tickets will be available for the general public on Thursday, January 13 0 Friday, January 14. 

All regular gameday procedures will be followed with campus opening up to visitors Saturday at 7 A.M. 

Details are forthcoming on Georgiadogs.com and via UGAAA social media channels. 

