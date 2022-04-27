As the world prepares for the NFL Draft on the eve of the first round, we here at Dawgs Daily are still hours deep in film study from last Saturday's G-Day scrimmage.

Spring games are more than just a chance to wet our unquenchable football thirst during the offseason. They are also our only chances to fully evaluate the Georgia Football roster. The full roster.

So, at positions groups like the offensive line, where not only are positions up for grabs but there's a new leader of the unit in Stacy Searels, there's plenty to evaluate.

WATCH: Film Review - Georgia's O Line Turns in Great Day

Three Knowns

Georgia has four starters returning on the offensive line from a year ago — Warren McClendon, Warren Ericson, Sedrick Van Pran, and Broderick Jones — and of those four, McClendon, SVP, and Jones have cemented themselves as known commodities in this lineup. Sunday players, all three of them, and they certainly played like it on Saturday.

Both guard spots are open for grabs, particularly with Warren Ericson having missed the spring game and game one starter from 2021 Tate Ratledge out for the entire spring.

Solid Second Unit

Georgia doesn't have a tremendous amount of depth, particularly on Saturday with Amarius Mims having been in the portal during the scrimmage — only to return to the roster shortly thereafter. Though a second unit that was comprised of five young players held up exceptionally well against defensive units that feature experienced interior defensive linemen.

Freshman tackle Earnest Greene flashed that SI99 ceiling during pass protection, while also showing the woes most freshmen experience in the run game. Micah Morris's public debut featured a brute-like style at guard that brought back memories of Ben Cleveland. Austin Blaske played virtually flawless at both tackle and center as well. It was a really solid day for the younger unit.

Unit Was Clean and Cohesive

You want to find signs of a new position coach and a rocky transition between regimes? Look for busted assignments, lack of cohesiveness within the unit, and lack of effort. These are blatant signs of a transition that is going poorly, and those are also signs that weren't present at G-Day.

Georgia's offensive line performed solid combos in the run game, picked up blitzes, didn't bust assignments at a high rate, and progressed the football at a constant rate. That's an A+ debut for Stacy Searels.

